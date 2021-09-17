Terrebonne Parish Schools to start phase opening Monday, September 27

Superintendent of Terrebonne Parish Schools Philip Martin released a letter stating that schools will start opening Monday, September 27.

Not all schools will open at the same time, but rather in phases. No school will reopen without electricity. That creates difficulty in establishing definite dates since they don’t know when electricity will be restored at all schools.

The following schools, due to having sustained significant damage, will be paired/shared with other schools that can fully operate: South Terrebonne High, Ellender Memorial High, Upper Little Caillou

Elementary, and Grand Caillou Elementary. Currently, we are planning to reopen the following schools on Monday, September 27, 2021:

PHASE 1

● Bayou Black Elementary

● H. L. Bourgeois High (7:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon)

● Broadmoor Elementary

● Caldwell Middle

● Coteau-Bayou Blue Elementary

● Gibson Elementary

● Honduras Elementary

● Houma Jr. High

● Lisa Park Elementary

● Oakshire Elementary

● Schriever Elementary

● Southdown Elementary

● Terrebonne High (7:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon)

● Village East Elementary

PHASE 2 – SEPTEMBER 28:

● All Ellender Memorial High students will go to Terrebonne High.

Terrebonne High students will attend from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon;

and EMHS students will attend from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

● All South Terrebonne High students will go to H. L. Bourgeois High.

HLB students will attend from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon; and STHS

students will attend from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PHASE 3 – SEPTEMBER 29:

● Upper Little Caillou Elementary Pre-K through 1st grade will go to

Village East Elementary; and 2nd – 4th grade will go to Montegut

Elementary.

● Grand Caillou Elementary Pre-K & Kindergarten will go to Honduras

Elementary; and 1st – 4th grade will go to Dularge Elementary.

PHASE 4:

As electricity is restored and they are able to assess HVAC, and any electrical issues, etc., at schools not listed, hopefully, these schools can be brought back online shortly. Martin said, “Our community has been devastated and our return to school plan will certainly require changes and adjustments. Each day, we continue to discover issues that require changes to our plan. Your patience, cooperation, and understanding is greatly appreciated, as we will all get through this by pulling together.”