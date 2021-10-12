FOUND: Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help to Find Runaway Juvenile

UPDATE: The juvenile has been found alive and well.

Original story:

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office in currently conducting an investigation in reference to a runaway juvenile, Nicole Hasan. She is 15 years of age, birth date 11/21/2005, and lives in the Oakshire subdivision in Houma, La.

​TPSO deputies and detectives have been actively investigation this case since receiving the complaint on Monday morning, Oct. 11, 2021. Hasan was last seen at approx. 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning. TPSO detectives have been in contact with the family and friends of Hasan as they continue to try and locate her.

​Nicole Hasan is described as a white female who is approx. 5’05” tall with dark hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with black pants and was carrying a small school bag.

​Detectives previously investigated a runaway away juvenile complaint with Nicole Hasan and she was located in Texas, she was returned to her parents.

​Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help with locating Hasan. Anyone with information on the location of Hasan is asked to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, (985)876-2500.