Terrebonne Parish Sept. 18 Entergy Update

Terrebonne Parish – Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 4,135 – 15% of customers remain without power

Area Notes: While the estimated date of restoration is September 29 for the vast majority or 90% of customers, they have already begun powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of this date.

They continue to clear roads and pick up poles and wire while simultaneously repairing feeder lines to critical customers. They expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish.