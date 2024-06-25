Terrebonne Parish set to open new Hollywood Road Bridge this week

Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron has announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the new Hollywood Road Bridge. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2024, and the public is invited to attend.

The bridge’s construction commenced with a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Terrebonne Parish officials, including past Parish President Gordon E. Dove, representatives from GIS Engineering, and Sealevel Construction attended the ceremony. Dove remarked, “A lot of people believe we only focus on pump stations and levees, but we do a lot of roadwork, too. We are working hard to keep Terrebonne as clear and safe as we can. I want to thank everyone who is here right now for all the progress we made. This wasn’t done by one or two people; it took a concerted effort to make this happen.”

The completed three-lane bridge is situated at the intersection of Hollywood Road Extension and Bayou Black Drive (LA 182). Designed to span 50 feet in width and 84 feet in length, the bridge is set to feature brick sidewalks, decorative lighting, and guardrails on both sides. The total cost of the project was a projected $4,200,000.

A memorial dedication of the bridge honoring the late Houma Police Department Patrolman Austin S. Bush will be announced at a later date.