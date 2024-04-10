Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet releases new information regarding 2018 murder of Larondell Esko

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office held a press conference at 10:00 AM today, April 10, 2024 to give additional information on the arrests of Glen Paul Rodriguez, 37, of Houma, and Ashlee Bridget Cantrelle, 25, of Houma, who are connected to a 2018 Missing Persons case which was recently determined to have resulted in the murder of Larondell Esko. Rodriguez and Cantrelle have been arrested on charges of 1st Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice for their involvement in the investigation.

From the original TPSO Press Release, April 9, 2024: On October 18, 2018, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives learned of the disappearance of Larondell Esko, black male, who was 45 years old at the time of the incident. Detectives completed a thorough investigation, which never resulted in locating Esko. In March of 2024, the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Intelligence Division began a complete review of the initial investigation, which led to the discovery of additional information not known in the initial investigation. Investigators were able to substantiate the information through technological means, which led to the development of Glen Paul Rodriguez and Ashlee Bridget Cantrelle as persons of interest in Esko’s disappearance.

On March 4, 2024, Investigators of the Criminal Intelligence Unit brought Rodriguez and Cantrelle in for questioning, which resulted in the admission of their involvement in the death of Larondell Esko. At the completion of the interviews, Rodriguez and Cantrelle were arrested for 1st Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice charges in connection with the case.

On April 5 and 6, 2024 Investigators began a search of property located in the 5200 block of Bayouside Drive, which was linked to Rodriguez and Cantrelle at the time of the initial investigation. While searching the property, Investigators drained a small pond and discovered what appeared to be human remains, which are believed to belong to Larondell Esko. Investigators and Crime Scene personnel completed an in-depth search of the property which culminated in the discovery of additional evidence linked to the investigation.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet expanded on this information, clarifying that new evidence has revealed that Esko was invited to a gathering at the residence of Cantrelle and Rodriguez on October 16, 2018, when/where the murder took place. The Sheriff confirmed that Cantrelle and Rodriguez were in a relationship at the time, and the gathering was planned specifically with the intention to murder Esko at the residence. The motive is believed to be narcotics-related.

Once at the residence, Esko was lured to the edge of the property where he was murdered by Rodriguez. Afterwards, Rodriguez disposed of the body in the small nearby pond. The human remains that were recently discovered are believed to belong to Esko (currently pending DNA results). The method of the murder is still being investigated.

“I want to thank LSU FACES Laboratory and our forensic anthropologists who have assisted us in this investigation,” said Sheriff Soignet. “This does remain an active investigation, and there is still a great deal of additional information that is being reviewed, which we will provide as it becomes available. I have a lot of great detectives and investigators who do an outstanding job, and I want to personally thank them, because what we do is about victims and making sure justice is served.”

Sheriff Soignet asks for privacy and heartfelt prayers for the families and those affected by this tragic event. Sheriff Soignet said, “These types of cases are always very tragic for not only the families and friends of those involved, but for the communities we serve. Our agency is blessed with an amazing group of Detectives and Deputies who will always do what is necessary to bring some sense of closure to the families.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY