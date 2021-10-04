TPSO Deputy Shot on Duty

Sheriff Tim Soignet has advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office uniformed patrol deputies were involved in an officer-involved shooting earlier today. Sheriff Soignet advised that the incident occurred near the intersection of Bond and Barataria Ave at approximately 11:24 am.

Sheriff Soignet advised that one Deputy and one suspect were injured in the shooting. Both were transported to separate hospitals for medical attention. Sheriff Soignet advised that the deputy injured in the shooting is expected to recover.

Houma Police Department is conducting an investigation into this shooting.