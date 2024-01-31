Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office selected as 2023 Employer of the Year by Arc of Louisiana

In early January 2024, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet learned that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office was selected as the 2023 Employer of the Year, by Arc of Louisiana. The Arc is the world’s largest community-based organization of and for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has always been an advocate for the employment of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, which we feel is one of the many things that make our agency a FAMILY!

This prestigious award was presented to Sheriff Tim Soignet and Human Resources Director, Major Brent Hidalgo, during a special Honor and Awards Banquet held on Friday, January 26, 2024, at the Clarion Hotel, in Gonzalez, La, as a result of the employment of Jared Armstrong, who was also in attendance.

Jared Armstrong’s dream was always to work in Law Enforcement. In 2021, Terrebonne Arc’s community Employment Division, Creative Employment Opportunities (CEO), helped make his dream a reality by working in the Records Division at the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Coordinating with Sheriff Tim Soignet, Human Resources Director Major Brent Hidalgo, Civil & Seizure Division Supervisor Capt. Brealon Yelverton, Terrebonne Arc’s CEO Team, Vicky Rivet and Jessica Williams, helped craft a needed part-time position inputting records into the TPSO’s main software.

Armstrong is not the first diverse individual to be employed at the Sheriff’s Office. Brent Trahan is also diverse and has worked with the Sheriff’s Office for over 20 years. Trahan was instrumental in helping Armstrong on-board and become acquainted with his job duties. Trahan encourages others to “Never be afraid to get to know someone with some form of disability, because you will be surprised at how much knowledge they have.”

Sheriff Soignet would like to extend a very grateful appreciation for being selected as the 2023 Employer of the Year for Arc of Louisiana. Sheriff Soignet said, “I am extremely honored that our agency was chosen in support of such a worthwhile organization. Family is something that I hold very near and dear to my heart, not only in my personal life, but in my professional life as well. From the moment that Brent and Jared came to our agency, they became a part of our family. Brent and Jared are both vital members of their respective teams within our agency, and they do an incredible job day in, and day out. We are lucky to have them!”