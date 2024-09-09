Terrebonne Parish Storm Shelter to open Wednesday morning

The Terrebonne Parish Storm Shelter will open on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 6:00 AM at the Municipal Auditorium located at 800 Verret Street.

Residents utilizing the shelter should bring the following items:

State driver’s license or identification card

Bedding

Personal hygiene products

Medication

Baby formula, diapers, and wipes

Power strips and phone chargers

Food and water to last three days

Pets are allowed at the shelter but must be kept in a kennel inside the pet area. Pet owners are required to bring food, bowls, and leashes to walk pets.

Residents in need of transportation to the shelter should call 985-873-6357. Residents residing in temporary housing are highly encouraged to seek shelter with family or friends or at the evacuation shelter.