Terrebonne Parish students place at 2024 Louisiana Science & Engineering Fair

Congratulations to the following Terrebonne Parish School District students, who recently placed at the 2024 Louisiana Science and Engineering Fair! Their recent performance marks TPSD’s best showing at LSEF in 10 years.

LSU Online & Continuing Education hosts the Region VII and Louisiana State Science & Engineering Fair each year, broken up into the Junior Division (Grades 6-8) and Senior Division (Grades 9-12). Terrebonne Parish students competed against other students hailing from East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, Iberville, and Ascension Parish.

The following Terrebonne Parish students placed in the Science & Engineering Fair:

Junior Division Forrest Ellsworth, HJH – 3rd Place Animal Science, Junior Innovators Challenge Nominee Cullen Hebert, Lacache MS – 4th Place Microbiology

Senior Division Taylor Comeaux, HLB – 4th Place Robotics and Intelligent Machines John Cotten, STHS – 4th Place Animal Science Jayden Allridge (STHS) – 3rd Place Physics and Astronomy Kamryn Bryan (STHS) – 4th Place Earth and Environmental Science Emmalee Champagne and Peyton Wininger (THS) – 2nd Place Behavioral and Social Sciences Tristan Kimball (THS) – 4th Place Chemistry Madelyn Melancon (THS) – 4th Place Materials Sciences



Congratulations to all the young scientists for their success!