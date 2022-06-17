Terrebonne Parish superintendent celebrates retirement after 48 year career

Terrebonne Parish School District celebrated the retirement of a beloved leader, and educator whose career has spanned nearly half a century. TPSD hosted a ceremony honoring Superintendent Philip Martin, an education professional who has worn many hats during his 48 year career.

Martin, a native of Terrebonne Parish, began a career in education in 1974, teaching generations of children and serving as a mentor to dozens of educators. In a statement, TPSD shared the passion, persistence, and dedication Martin has shown to children in the community throughout his career. “Mr. Martin taught hundreds of students, mentored dozens of teachers, and led this district as superintendent with confidence, honesty, loyalty, and compassion. Mr. Martin always had the students’ best interest at heart, often saying ‘Treat other people’s children the way you would want your own children treated.’ Every decision and every idea was guided by that thought,” reads a statement from Terrebonne Parish School District.

Martin announced his plans to retire in a 2021 School Board Meeting, leaving behind an incredible legacy in the Terrebonne Parish School System. He began his career in education as a teacher, ultimately climbing the ladder to become an assistant principal, principal, supervisor, assistant superintendent, and superintendent of Terrebonne Parish. Under Martin’s administration, TPSD has celebrated many successes, welcoming new buildings for Southdown Elementary, and Grand Caillou Middle School, following damages caused by natural disasters. In his last three3 years as superintendent, Martin and TPSD weathered a global pandemic and the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

TPSD expressed gratitude to Martin for his years of service, sharing heartfelt wishes to the superintendent in his retirement. “Mr. Martin, we thank you for your leadership, your mentorship, your encouragement, and your inspiration. We will miss you, and we hope you have a long, healthy, happy retirement.”