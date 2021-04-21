Terrebonne Parish surpasses 10,000 cases

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 454,377. That’s 3,704 more cases since last Wednesday. 386,574 cases are confirmed; 67,803 are probable.

The state is reporting 52 new deaths since last Wednesday bringing the total to 10,316 deaths. 9,418 are confirmed; 898 are probable.

LDH is reporting that 2,443,129 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Louisiana. That’s 187,829 more since last Wednesday.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,450 cases. There are 7,190 confirmed and 2,260 probable. That’s 23 more cases since last Wednesday. They are reporting 203 deaths; 188 are confirmed and 15 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of April 8-14 is 1.60%, up 4 tenths of a percent (45.45%) from the week prior, which was 1.10%. Incidence is 37.71.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 10,003 cases. There are 7,907 confirmed and 2,096 probable. That’s 47 more cases since last Wednesday. They are reporting 219 deaths; 200 are confirmed and 19 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of April 8-14 is 2.10%, up 5.00% from the week prior, which was 2.00%. Incidence is 42.33.

Statewide, there are 336 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 42 are on ventilators. That’s 11 more patients since last Wednesday, and 7 less on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 6,859,771, which is 127,757 more tests than last Wednesday. There are 6,284,795 molecular tests and 574,976 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 126,197 tests in Lafourche (107,514 molecular and 18,683 antigen) and 124,889 tests in Terrebonne (111,798 molecular and 13,091 antigen). That’s 1,830 more tests in Lafourche and 1,756 more in Terrebonne since last Wednesday.