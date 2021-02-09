Terrebonne Parish surpasses 9,000 cases; hospitalizations continue to decline statewide

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 414,354. That’s 1,321 more cases since yesterday. 358,862 are confirmed; 55,492 are probable.

The state is reporting 20 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,162 deaths. 8,559 are confirmed; 603 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 2/1/21 is 363,457, which is 19,136 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting, 8,702 cases. There are 6,757 confirmed and 1,945 probable. That’s 47 new cases since yesterday. They are reporting 188 deaths; 176 are confirmed and 12 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Jan. 21-Jan. 27 is 9.30%, down 8.82% from the week prior, which was 10.20%. Incidence is 468.84.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,036 cases. There are 7,284 confirmed and 1,752 probable. That’s 43 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 188 deaths; 174 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Jan.21-Jan. 27 is 10.60%, up 0.95% from the week prior, which was 10.50%. Incidence is 453.97.

Statewide, there are 1,122 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 151 are on ventilators. That’s 22 less patients since yesterday, and 2 less on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 5,568,695, which is 33,236 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,169,036 molecular tests and 399,659 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 103,075 tests in Lafourche (90,570 molecular and 12,505 antigen) and 100,756 tests in Terrebonne (91,906 molecular and 8,850 antigen). That’s 729 more tests in Lafourche and 374 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.