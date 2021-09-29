Terrebonne Parish Temporary Housing Assistance Forms Now Online

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Temporary Housing Assistance sign- up is now available online to those in need.

Information for inclusion in the temporary housing program can now be submitted at tpcg.org/temphousing. Residents who have not yet contacted their Parish Council Representative about temporary housing are encouraged to fill out the form.

Completion of this form will help Terrebonne Parish determine the need for temporary housing. Once residents fill out the form, be sure to register for the FEMA Direct Housing Program if you have not already done so. Visit disasterassistance.gov for more information.