Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex announces summer tennis camps

Summer is just around the corner and the Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex is hosting summer tennis camps for kid athletes. The summer camps will be held June 6 – June 9, and June 20 – June 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The summer camp is open to children ages 6 to 14. The camp will include fundamentals of all basic strokes, live ball drills, games, fun, and match play.

The cost of the summer camp is $85 per week or $25 per day. Payments can be made to the Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex using cash, check, or Venmo.

Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex asks that parents register their child in advance to provide an accurate head-count for staffing purposes. To register your child for the Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex Summer Camp or more information, contact Scott Rhodes at 985-860-4109 or email rhodes.strictlytennis@gmail. com