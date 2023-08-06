Terrebonne Parish to break ground on Hollywood Road Bridge this week

Parish President Gordon Dove announced that the groundbreaking for the Hollywood Road Bridge will take place on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. The new three lane bridge will be located at the intersection of Hollywood Road Extension and Bayou Black Dr. (LA 182).

The bridge will span 50 feet wide, 84 feet long, and include brick sidewalks, decorative lighting, and guardrails on each side. The total project cost is $4,200,000 and its estimated completion date is June of 2024.

The upcoming project was initially announced in June without a ground breaking date. At that time Parish President Dove expressed on his Facebook, “Thanks to my staff, engineers, and legal for land acquisitions and for all their hard work. I also want to thank former councilman Al Marmande who helped get this project started, like many other projects that were started in this area and others throughout his district.”

For more information, please contact Parish President Dove or the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government.