Terrebonne Parish to expect noncontinuous total of 24 hours of below freezing temperatures

Cold Weather Update from the National Weather Service in New Orleans:

Terrebonne Parish can expect eight hours below freezing Thursday evening through Friday and 17 hours below freezing Friday evening through Saturday. Hours are not necessarily continuous.

Minimum temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning are expected to be around 23 degrees and 21 degrees for Friday night into Saturday morning.

Lowest wind chill value at any given time from Thursday evening through Friday morning is expected to be around 10 degrees and the lowest wind chill value at any given time from Friday evening through Saturday morning is expected to be around 10 degrees.

Rain chances will be peak Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening at around 15%. IF we get any rain, it is expected to be very light. Winds will be very breezy behind the front, gusting from 30-35 mph throughout Thursday evening and into overnight. This will likely evaporate any precipitation that may have fallen on surfaces BEFORE the temperatures fall well below freezing.

Please protect pipes, pets, plants and people. Check on your neighbors, family and friends to make sure they are prepared to stay warm through the weekend.