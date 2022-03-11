Terrebonne Parish Tree Board Hosts 16th Annual Tree Giveaway

The Terrebonne Parish Tree Board will celebrate its 16th Annual Tree Giveaway in conjunction with the Good Earth Market on Saturday, March 19, 2022 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Main Branch Library in Houma. The Tree Giveaway celebration includes the distribution of 200 native trees in 3-gallon containers and over 200 bare root saplings to residents of Terrebonne Parish.

“Hurricane Ida reshaped the landscape of our community. Nothing looks familiar anymore as you drive up and down the bayous of Terrebonne Parish. So many trees that were landmarks were lost or damaged. It’s time that our land starts healing along with our community. I’m really proud to be a part of a group that can help our community recover in an important way. It’s time for us to plant the trees that become the landmarks that our children and our grandchildren will recognize in the years to come,” Jason Serrano, Chairman, Terrebonne Parish Tree Board.

This Tree Giveaway program is made possible by a generous grant from the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program. Through their support, Terrebonne Parish citizens are able to make Terrebonne a greener, healthier, and more beautiful place to live. Some of the benefits include:

Stormwater mitigation (990 gallons per day for a mature tree)

Decreased land subsidence

Cool surrounding air temperatures by 6-8 degrees Fahrenheit

Improves quality of air, soil, and water

The La Terre Master Gardeners and LSU AgCenter will assist each resident in choosing the right tree from a selection of native Louisiana species and instruct them on how to plant and care for their tree of choice.

For more information, visit the Terrebonne Parish Tree Board on Facebook at facebook.com/TerrebonneTree.