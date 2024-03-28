Terrebonne Parish unveils brand-new logo

This morning, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government officially debuted their new logo via their Facebook profile picture.

The new logo features a simple outline of the shape of Terrebonne Parish in green, with the words “Terrebonne Parish” laid over it in a light blue.

“We did a lot of research on if rebranding a government is even beneficial to a community– we wanted to know if it was something that could help us moving forward,” said Robbie Lee, Communications Director for Terrebonne Parish. “The National Association of Counties and Parishes put out some great information about how rebranding can cultivate a better image of a society and put extra hope in the community. We knew it would be a good decision in the long run, and even help change the stigma around local government.”

Lee further explained that the logo can be seen as a “fresh start” that can help put a new face on Terrebonne Parish, and usher in newer and more modern ways of moving the community forward.

The old seal of Terrebonne Parish will still be utilized in some formal instances, but for the most part, the new logo will be seen in the government’s day-to-day use.

