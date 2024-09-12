Terrebonne Parish waives permit fees for Hurricane Francine repairs, urges caution with scammers

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has announced that all permit fees for Hurricane Francine repairs have been waived. Remember that permits are required for all hurricane repairs.

Citizens can apply online here or use the mobile app MGO Connect. You can also apply over the phone (electrical reworks only) at (985) 873-6567.

Before authorizing any work on your home, make sure that a contractor is licensed or insured, either online through the LA State License Board for Contractors or through the Permit Office (985) 873-6567.

Questions? Call the number above to clarify.