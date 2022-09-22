Terrebonne Parish Workforce joins regional agencies for E4 Summit

Terrebonne Parish Workforce is partnering with Delgado Community College and neighboring organizations to host an E4 summit. The summit includes information on expungement, enrollment, education, and employment. Scholarships for short-term training and technical programs will also be available.

The event will be held on Monday, September 26, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Delgado Community College River City Site. The program is available to residents in the following parishes: Jefferson, Orleans, Terrebonne, St. Tammany, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines Parish. Applicants must provide the following documentation upon arrival:

Driver’s license

Certified copy of minutes

Certified copy of bill of information

Background check (from Louisiana State Police Headquarters)

Expungement packets (from clerk of court: Orleans/Jefferson Parish)

Eligibility will be determined for each applicant at a later date. Services will be provided on a first-come, first served basis, to the first 215 attendees who qualify. A waitlist will be generated at the event.

In addition to Delgado’s partnership with the Terrebonne Parish Workforce for the E4 Summit, the community college partnered with the following organizations: Southern University Law Center, Louisiana Workforce Commission, Jefferson Parish Workforce, JeffPac, Orleans Parish Workforce, and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Delgado Community College River City Site is located at 709 Church Hill Park, in Avondale, LA. For more information, email expungement@sulc.edu