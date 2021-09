Commodity distribution of tarps, water, MREs, etc. in Terrebonne Parish begins today, September 2, at noon and will last until 5 pm.

Locations are:

Front of Civic Center (ice available) Montegut gym (ice available) South Terrebonne High School (ice available) Teche Action Clinic on Grand Caillou (ashland) Ward 7 Citizen Center (Chauvin) Dulac Central Fire Station Bayou Blue Central Fire Station (COMING SOON)

Starting Friday, Sept 3, hours will be 8 am – 5pm at these locations.