Terrebonne re-entry allowed; VERY limited resources

There are no road blocks getting into Terrebonne parish. We feel it is important that you know that there are no shelters, no electricity, very limited resources for food, gasoline and supplies and absolutely no medical services !

That said, re-entry is solely up to you as long as you understand the risk. We apologize for the delay in communication. Due to the lack of power and internet services it has been increasingly difficult to keep you informed on a consistent basis. Bear with us; we are working as quickly as possible to restore essential services but we cannot estimate when all services will be available.

Remember, we are in this together Terrebonne!