Terrebonne Rec 2-3 discusses bonding millage

Terrebonne Parish Recreation District 2-3 board members discussed bonding a portion of the district’s millage to accelerate park projects and improvements Wednesday night.

Last November, voters passed the 10-year renewal of the property tax, which brings in $1.3 million annually.

Marty Majewski, who added the item on Wednesday’s agenda, argued that Rec 2-3 should look into receiving a loan for the portion of the incoming money based on what the district is already planning to spend. “Just in discussions tonight, we’re already talking about spending almost $800,000 of our first year of millage we’re going to get right out the gate,” he said.

Majewski went on to say that the board made promises to get the millage renewed.

“I think we owe it to our constituents in the Rec 2-3 District to at least explore the low-interest rates that are out there right now to bond out,” he continued. “I’m not saying that all 10 years of it, but take a look and prioritize the projects we want to get pushed across the finish line and start exploring those options.”

Board members Ed Bice and Robbie Liner weren’t opposed to bonding the millage, but they said the timing isn’t right as the Terrebonne Parish Recreation Modernization Advisory Board will soon present its recommendations for parish-wide recreation to the Terrebonne Parish Council.

The task force’s chairman, Michael LaRussa, attended last night’s meeting and asked the Rec 2-3 Board to have an open mind regarding the task force, which he said started with people having preconceived notions, even by elected officials.

When Councilwoman Jessica Domangue proposed the Terrebonne Parish Recreation Modernization Advisory Board in August, some of her fellow council members were concerned that it was a backdoor to consolidate the rec districts.

LaRussa said at Wednesday’s meeting that consolidation is one aspect the task force has explored. He said the group has looked into programs as well and is currently researching board efficiencies. The task force plans to present the recommendations to the council at the second meeting in March, he said.

LaRussa noted he is also planning to bring the proposal to the Parish President’s Parish-Wide Recreation Advisory Board and is willing to present it to Rec 2-3 as well. “Our goal is to have everyone work together,” he added.

Some Rec 2-3 board members contended that moving forward with bonding the millage wouldn’t mess up the task force’s plans.

“It’s still gotta be approved by the council too, so it’s not like it’s going to derail anything,” said Majewski. “But there’s a lot of legwork that’s gotta be done to get there…I think we need to look at it sooner rather than later.”

Councilman Darrin Guidry suggested that the Rec 2-3 should wait until after the March 24 meeting before deciding whether or not to hire a bond attorney.

Nonetheless, board member Shawn Dupre, who agreed with Majewski, proposed a motion that the board seeks counsel regarding bond expenses.

The vote was close, with Liner — who was elected chair earlier in the meeting — breaking the tie with a deciding “nay.”

The vote went as follows:

YAY — Chris Chiasson, Marty Majewski, Shawn Dupre, Wren “Buddy” Halford

NAY — Robbie Liner, Ryan Page, Ed Bice, Kevin Guidry, Amber Berry