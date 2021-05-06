Terrebonne Rec District 2-3 recommends proposed merger be left in the hands of the voters

Terrebonne Parish Recreation District 2-3 board members believe that the decision to merge rec districts in North Terrebonne should be left in the hands of the voters — and they passed a resolution last night to back that up.

At a meeting on Wednesday, board members passed a resolution that Rec 2-3 recommends to the Terrebonne Parish Council that the Terrebonne Parish Modernization Task Force’s recommendation to merge recreation districts in North Terrebonne goes to a public vote, provided that each of the four districts in the proposed merger is allowed to vote independently for it to pass.

“Obviously, as a public board, we can’t take a political stance on any of it…So, we can’t really say we’re for the merger or against the merger. But what we can do is make a recommendation to the council to send it to the people,” said board member Ed Bice, who proposed the motion.

Referred to as Part 1, or Part A, the Recreation Modernization Task Force’s recommendation is to submit the voters an option to merge Recreation Districts 1, 2/3, 8 and 9, with a millage rate of 6.5 mills. (One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.) Officials have said that only the constituents of the aforementioned districts would be able to vote on the matter, and if one of the four districts opposes it, the merger will fail. Rec 2-3 residents are the only ones that would see a tax increase as they currently have a 5-mill rate.

“I think that [the recommendation to the council] sends a really strong message from us as a board that we would like it to go to the people,” said board member Ryan Page. “I think we can all agree that the fairest thing here, whether we agree or disagree on what’s being put up for the vote. I think the poll really gives the best indication of how the public feels.”

Shawn Dupre was the only board member who opposed the resolution. However, Dupre said he wasn’t against the merger going to the ballot, just that the Rec 2-3 shouldn’t have a stance on it that could sway voters.

“I don’t think that’s our position or our spot to do that,” he said. “But that’s why we vote on it.”

As board chairman, Robbie Liner abstained from the vote as not to potentially be a tie-maker.

Rec 2-3 also unanimously passed two motions regarding Part 2, or Part B, of the recommendations — which deals with board efficiencies and accountability and TPR programming.

Board members passed a resolution to adopt the task force’s recommendations for Part B and another one that recommends that the council adopt the recommendations of the section on a parish-wide basis.