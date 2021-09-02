Terrebonne resident among the 4 dead in mass nursing home shelter; 800+ nursing home residents found inside

LDH was alerted to four deaths among nursing home residents evacuated to a facility on Friday (Aug. 27) in Tangipahoa Parish ahead of Hurricane Ida. Three of these have been classified as storm-related by the coroner. Definitive causes of death have not yet been confirmed.

Among the dead are a 77-year-old man from Terrebonne Parish, a 59-year-old woman from Jefferson Parish, and a 52-year-old man from Orleans Parish.

Upon hearing reports of deteriorating conditions at the facility after Hurricane Ida made landfall, LDH inspectors promptly visited the site but were expelled from the property and prevented from conducting a full assessment on Tuesday.

There are significant concerns about conditions in this facility.

LDH has been working to find safe placements for all 843 patients starting with the most vulnerable. These nursing home residents were evacuated from the following 7 facilities:

River Palms Nursing and Rehab, Orleans Parish

South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab, Lafourche Parish

Maison Orleans Healthcare Center, Orleans Parish

Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home, Jefferson Parish

West Jefferson Health Care Center, Jefferson Parish

Maison DeVille Nursing Home, Terrebonne Parish

Maison DeVille Nursing Home of Harvey, Jefferson Parish

Unless under a mandatory evacuation order, nursing homes make the decision of when and where to evacuate. They must always provide safe conditions for their residents.

In under 24 hours, as of 9:46 a.m., 721 residents had been rescued from the facility, and LDH continues to work with other state agencies and local officials to quickly place the others. Upon rescue, 14 individuals were found to be in condition that required hospitalization.

“This is a serious and active investigation,” said a spokesperson from LDH. “We will be taking action against these nursing facilities, and will be making appropriate referrals to law enforcement.”