Terrebonne roads and bridges are open except for Island Road

Sheriff Tim Soignet advises that all roads below the Morganza-to-the-Gulf levee system that were closed due to high water from Hurricane Delta are now open, with the exception of Island Road, which runs between Pointe-aux-Chenes and Isle de Jean Charles.

An advisory will be issued as soon as a determination is made that Island

Road is safe for vehicles.

All Terrebonne Parish operated bridges are back in service.