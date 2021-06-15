Terrebonne sand bag locations opening ahead of anticipated tropical weather

As Terrebonne Public Works continues to monitor the potential for tropical weather in the coming days, self-serve sandbag sites will open Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. to the public at the following locations:

Adult Softball Complex

9544 East Main Street, Houma, LA

Bobtown Volunteer Fire Station

4717 Grand Caillou Road, Houma, LA

Mechanicville Gym

2814 Senator Street, Houma, LA

Upper Dularge Fire Station

1767 Bayou Dularge, Houma, LA

Bayou Black Fire Station

2820 Savanne Road, Houma, LA

Village East Fire

100 Development Street, Houma, LA

Cannata’s West

6307 West Park Avenue, Houma, LA

Montegut Fire Station

1105 Highway 55, Montegut, LA

St. Ann Church

4355 Highway 24, Bourg, LA

Ward 7

5006 Highway 56, Chauvin, LA

Donner Community Center

361 Azalea Drive, Donner, LA

Devon Keller Memorial Center

5575 Bayou Black Road, Gibson, LA

Public Works North Campus

206 Government Street, Gray, LA

Gibson East Fire

5218 North Bayou Black Road, Gibson, LA

West Terrebonne Fire

110 Merry Moss Street, Gibson, LA

Knights of Columbus Hall

1558 Higway 655, Pointe-aux-Chenes, LA

Civic Center

346 Civic Center Blvd., Houma, LA

Prefilled sandbags will be available on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 8 a.m. at the Roads and Bridges Dept., 1860 Grand Caillou Road. There is a limit of 20 bags per vehicle.