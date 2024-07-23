Terrebonne School Board Implements Compensation Policy During Special Meeting

Terrebonne Parish School Board recently passed a recommendation based on Act 311, which would compensate teachers and employees for duties outside of job descriptions and add stipends.

Act 311 was passed during the 2024 Regular Legislature Sessions. The act amended the compensation of teachers and other school employees to provide additional compensation for overtime work and work beyond defined duties under certain circumstances. The Terrebonne Parish School Board recently gathered for a special meeting about the act.

At the meeting, the school board approved a new compensation policy. Under this policy, teachers and employees will receive $30 an hour for duties outside their job descriptions. Terrebonne Parish Superintendent Bubba Orgeron expressed his support, stating, “I think it’s a good thing. I think teachers doing things outside of their job descriptions and getting compensated for it is something we should do and not take for granted.”

Under the new policy, duties outside of job descriptions that will be compensated include chaperoning a dance, working for graduation, and participating in events such as a math literacy night. However, duties such as orientations and parent-teacher conferences/meet and greets are considered part of the job descriptions and are not eligible for additional compensation.

The recent special meeting also discussed stipends for different roles that may be needed. For example, a network manager may be the contact in the school for technology troubleshooting. This person may already do this on top of their position, but they will now receive a stipend ranging from $2,000 to $2,500, depending on the school’s size. Duties such as test coordinators are also receiving new stipends. “I think this is a great thing, too,” Orgeron stated,” I think people will be more inclined to want to take on these responsibilities and get compensated for it.”

These changes come after a teacher salary increase. Last year, they agreed on a 5 percent raise and, more recently, moved forward with a 10 percent raise. “That’s 15 percent in two years,” Orgeron explained, “We’re doing some things so we can get really strong certified people before the kids…we believe that is the strongest factor in student success is high-quality teachers.”

He explained that this school year, they are adopting a philosophy and mindset of “just letting the teachers teach.” He continued, “Meaning, here’s your standard. You teach it however you think your kids will learn it best. You don’t have to use this guidebook, textbook, or this script. Make it your own. All we’re asking for is to teach the standard. So we’re giving them some autonomy to be creative, make it their own, and just have fun again.”

