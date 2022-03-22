Terrebonne School Board Names New Superintendent

The search for the next Terrebonne Parish Superintendent of Schools is over. The Terrebonne Parish School Board has announced the next Superintendent at tonight’s meeting. Congratulations to Aubrey “Bubba” Orgeron, the next Superintendent.

Bubba Orgeron overwhelmingly won with seven votes. The votes were as follows: Clyde Hamner, Debi Benoit, Matt Ford, Roger Dale DeHart, MayBelle Trahan, Stacy Solet, and Dane Voisin voted for Bubba Orgeron. Gregory Harding voted for Clyde Washington and Michael LaGarde voted for Cory Butler.

Bubba Orgeron has served as the Terrebonne School District’s Assistant Superintendent. He is a former teacher, principal, and supervisor in Lafourche Parish. He said in acceptance, “I thank you for your vote of confidence, I appreciate it. I look forward to serving alongside you. We’ve got a lot more to do, keep moving forward, we have so much more to do…I want to thank Lord Jesus Christ. He’s a waymaker, and I thank him for that. I thank my wife Shannon. She’s here, she’s been a big supporter for me…I thank again Mr. Martin. He’s been a role model. These last two years he’s been a role model in what it takes to finish strong. He got us through two extremely difficult years. He made tough decisions and I was able to watch how he processed and how he handled situations and he did a good job to getting us to this point here today. So we can thank him for that. I thank the staff that are here, and those that are not here…they work extremely hard and I also look forward to continued work with the schools, our principals who are such strong instructional leaders. They’ve surpassed me in the knowledge of understanding curriculum instruction. So they’re moving forward and the students are the beneficiaries of their instructional leadership.” Watch the full meeting here.

Superintendent Philip Martin plans to retire when his contract expires on June 30 after 14 years.