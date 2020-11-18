Terrebonne School Board, Rec 2-3 get the ball rolling for new park in Lisa Park

The plans for a new park behind Lisa Park School Elementary School are in motion.

During the Buiding, Food Service and Transporation Committee meeting on Tuesday, Terrebonne Parish School Board members unanimously approved to move forward with the facility and enter into a cooperative endeavor agreement with Terrebonne Recreation 2-3.

Discussed at several of their meetings this year, Rec 2-3 Chairman Chris Chiasson and board member Robbie Liner outlined the plans for the property, which is owned by the Terrebonne Parish School District. The rendering includes a playground area, additional parking spaces, a walking track with a handicap accessible walkway, a cyclone security fence with privacy hedges and a picnic area. A workout space and pavilion are possible additions for the park.

“As a representative of Lisa Park, that’s the one thing they’re always asking for — a park,” Councilwoman Jessica Domangue said at yesterday’s meeting. “This is going to benefit the quality of life for all the children of Lisa Park.”

Chiasson said Rec 2-3 will fund all of the construction and maintenance for the facility, which Rec 2-3 budgeted $500,000 for in case the school board decided to sell them the property.

School Board Vice President Stacy Solet, who was the principal of Lisa Park for 11 years, said her main concern is security due to the park’s close proximity to the school.

“This would be something to open up public during the daytime, even during school hours, but understanding what that fencing there…the students and teachers and all will be safe,” Chiasson said.

He also highlighted that the park would be available for the school to use and help with parking for its faculty and staff.

“I think it’s a win-win situation,” said school board member Gregory Harding. “…We might have different names and entities but we’re all in this together. We all about serving the community — adults, kids, kids with disabilities.”

The paperwork for the cooperative endeavor is set to be drafted and will be voted on at the December 1 school board meeting.

“This is very much in line with many previous projects,” said Superintendent Philip Martin. “And I hope it’s the continuation of a long, healthy, mutually beneficial situation for all our kids and all our community members in the Lisa Park area.”

Rec 2-3 members will discuss more details and a timeline for the park at their meeting on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. at the TPR Annex Building, 1190 Barrow St. in Houma.