Terrebonne School District to be granted roughly $21 million in second round of federal COVID-19 relief funds

The Terrebonne Parish School District (TPSD) will be allocated an estimated $21 million in federal funds for the second round of coronavirus relief, Superintendent Philip Martin announced at a committee meeting last night.

Passed in March of 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief an Economic Security, or CARES Act, included $13.2 billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER Fund). The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA) was passed in December of 2020, providing an additional $54.3 billion for the ESSER II Fund.

The amount of money from the grant program each school district receives is based on its number of students. The federal relief is limited to spending associated with COVID-19 response, such as cleaning supplies, coordinating activities for long-term closures, personal protective equipment and technology for virtual learning, among others.

In phase one of the program, TPSD was allocated roughly $5.5 million, which has been nearly exhausted, Martin said. “We’re running a virtual school system, and that’s very expensive,” he noted. “And we’re running a traditional school system.”

The timeline for when TPSD will receive the ESSER II funds is still unclear, Martin said, and the district has until 2023 to spend the money. “This is still very preliminary. We’ve just received a dollar allocation,” he added.

“…It is certainly going to be used well and help us in responding as we continue to deal with this coronavirus,” Martin said.