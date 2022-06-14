Terrebonne School Uniform Policy Changes Take Effect for New School Year

Terrebonne Parish School Board has approved a new uniform policy during a recent board meeting.

The new policy will be in effect for the next school year with the biggest change being that students can wear black pants in addition to khaki. The new policy documents state that a mandatory school uniform policy will provide a more secure school environment, promote an atmosphere for greater discipline, and increase learning opportunities for students by removing many of the distractions and connotations associated with various types of clothing.

“The policy of the School Board shall be that no mode of attire will be considered proper for school wear that distracts from or disrupts classroom and school decorum.,” the documents state.

All students attending Terrebonne Parish Schools are required to adhere to the new mandatory uniform policy. The policy begins by stating students, or non-students, are not permitted to wear or possess body armor. This includes backpacks that have bullet-resistant metal or other material intended to protect weapons (La. Rev. Stat. Ann. §14:95.9).

As far as uniforms, the policy states the following dress codes:

Primary School Boys Dress Code (K-3)- White Shirt (Oxford or knit with collar), uniform navy pants (pleated or not pleated, cuff), or shots.

Middle School Boys Dress Code (4-8)- White Shirt (Oxford or knit with collar), uniform khaki pants in khaki or black (pleated, not pleated, or cuff); shorts or joggers are allowed.

Secondary School Boys Dress Code (9-2)- White Shirt (Oxford or knit with collar), uniform khaki pants in khaki or black (pleated, not pleated, or cuff); shorts or joggers are allowed.

White Shirt (Oxford or knit with collar), uniform khaki pants in khaki or black (pleated, not pleated, or cuff); shorts or joggers are allowed. Primary School Girls Dress Code (K-3)- White Blouse (Oxford, knit or broadcloth with collar), uniform navy pants (pleated, not pleated, or cuff), pleated skirt, shorts, skorts, jumper, or solid polo dress that is navy.

White Blouse (Oxford, knit or broadcloth with collar), uniform navy pants (pleated, not pleated, or cuff), pleated skirt, shorts, skorts, jumper, or solid polo dress that is navy. Middle School Girls Dress Code (4-8)- White blouse (Oxford, knit or broadcloth with collar), uniform khaki pants, in khaki or black (pleated, not pleated, or cuff), pleated or straight skirt, shorts, skorts, or jumper.

White blouse (Oxford, knit or broadcloth with collar), uniform khaki pants, in khaki or black (pleated, not pleated, or cuff), pleated or straight skirt, shorts, skorts, or jumper. Secondary School Girls Dress Code (9-12)- White blouse (Oxford, knit or broadcloth with collar), uniform khaki pants, in khaki or black (pleated, not pleated, or cuff), pleated or straight skirt, shorts, skorts, or jumper.

The policy also states schools may elect a solid color shirt that is based on the school colors to wear along with the white shirts as long as the white shirts, Oxford or knit with collar, remain the same. The code also includes turtlenecks which should be white with no monograms, no name brands, and no logos. They do not have to be worn under a uniform or a uniform jumper for primary grades but do for middle and secondary grades.

As far as sweatshirts and sweaters, pullover hooded sweatshirts, or long-sleeve sweatshirts/sweaters will be permitted. They shall not contain offensive language or graphics. Sweatshirts officially sanctioned by the school are acceptable and appropriate emblems are at the discretion of the principal.

These are also some rules that are stated in the policy:

Oversized, baggy, sagging, or extremely tight clothing is prohibited.

Pants must be hemmed and side slits are not allowed. Pants cannot be made of denim.

Belts must not be more than one size larger than the waist and must be worn if pants have loops. Waistbands should be worn on the waist.

Shirts must be tucked in at all times and undergarments must not be visible.

Uniform shirt collars must be visible when wearing a sweatshirt.

All apparel in grades 4-12 must be worn no shorter than five inches from the knee when standing.

Footwear is required and students are encouraged to wear socks. When socks, leggings, or stockings are worn, they may be any color and have stripes or logos as long as they are not distracting, don’t contain offensive language or graphics, and is a solid material with no holes.

Footwear must have a closed front, fully closed-back, and possess a hard bottom sole.

Body piercing (except for the ears) that is visible will be prohibited.

Students will not be allowed to wear ornate, cumbersome, or excessive jewelry or head/hair accessories that are distracting or contain offensive language or graphics. The TPSD and its affiliates are not responsible for any damage, injury, or loss associated with the wearing of items.

No caps, visors, beanies, bonnets, or hoodie hoods are allowed to be worn in the school building.

New students to the parish will be given two weeks from the date of enrollment to obtain the required uniform.

Special event days in which students are not required to wear uniforms are permitted if approved by the principal. Also, parents and guardians may obtain patterns for approved uniform style items and hand-make such items.

There are also regulations when it comes to student grooming. A student’s hair must be groomed in such a way that it will not draw undue attention. The policy states that all naturally occurring hair colors are allowed, however, blue, pink, purple, green, orange, etc. are not allowed. Also, it states that faces must be kept neat, in both cases of boys with facial hair or girls with excessive makeup. Well-groomed students with personal hygiene and cleanliness are mandatory. “For further clarification, in all questions regarding grooming and dress, if the administration decides that the student’s attire or appearance is disruptive of the learning process, or so offensive or suggestive as a distraction to other students, then the attire or appearance will not be allowed,” it states.

The following are the groom and dress code violations consequences for grades K through 12:

First offense: Verbal warning by a faculty member, and correction of the infraction.

Second offense: A dress code letter is sent to the parent, an appropriate school consequence, and correction of the infraction.

A dress code letter is sent to the parent, an appropriate school consequence, and correction of the infraction. Third offense: Parent conference required and correction of the infraction.

Parent conference required and correction of the infraction. Fourth offense: Office referral, parent notification, Saturday school or in-school disciplinary action, and correction of the infraction.

Office referral, parent notification, Saturday school or in-school disciplinary action, and correction of the infraction. Repeated offenses of the policy will be considered willful disobedience and will result in appropriate disciplinary action. Dress code and ID violation offenses will start over in January.

“PreK-5th- State Law prohibits the suspension or expulsion of a student in grades PreK-5 from school or suspended from riding on a school bus for a school uniform violation that is not tied to willful disregard of school policies,” the policy concludes.