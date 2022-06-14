Terrebonne School Uniform Policy Changes Take Effect for New School Year

Terrebonne Parish School Board has approved a new uniform policy during a recent board meeting.
The new policy will be in effect for the next school year with the biggest change being that students can wear black pants in addition to khaki. The new policy documents state that a mandatory school uniform policy will provide a more secure school environment, promote an atmosphere for greater discipline, and increase learning opportunities for students by removing many of the distractions and connotations associated with various types of clothing.
“The policy of the School Board shall be that no mode of attire will be considered proper for school wear that distracts from or disrupts classroom and school decorum.,” the documents state.
All students attending Terrebonne Parish Schools are required to adhere to the new mandatory uniform policy. The policy begins by stating students, or non-students, are not permitted to wear or possess body armor. This includes backpacks that have bullet-resistant metal or other material intended to protect weapons (La. Rev. Stat. Ann. §14:95.9).
As far as uniforms, the policy states the following dress codes:
The policy also states schools may elect a solid color shirt that is based on the school colors to wear along with the white shirts as long as the white shirts, Oxford or knit with collar, remain the same. The code also includes turtlenecks which should be white with no monograms, no name brands, and no logos. They do not have to be worn under a uniform or a uniform jumper for primary grades but do for middle and secondary grades.
As far as sweatshirts and sweaters, pullover hooded sweatshirts, or long-sleeve sweatshirts/sweaters will be permitted. They shall not contain offensive language or graphics. Sweatshirts officially sanctioned by the school are acceptable and appropriate emblems are at the discretion of the principal.
These are also some rules that are stated in the policy:
Special event days in which students are not required to wear uniforms are permitted if approved by the principal. Also, parents and guardians may obtain patterns for approved uniform style items and hand-make such items.
There are also regulations when it comes to student grooming. A student’s hair must be groomed in such a way that it will not draw undue attention. The policy states that all naturally occurring hair colors are allowed, however, blue, pink, purple, green, orange, etc. are not allowed. Also, it states that faces must be kept neat, in both cases of boys with facial hair or girls with excessive makeup. Well-groomed students with personal hygiene and cleanliness are mandatory. “For further clarification, in all questions regarding grooming and dress, if the administration decides that the student’s attire or appearance is disruptive of the learning process, or so offensive or suggestive as a distraction to other students, then the attire or appearance will not be allowed,” it states.
The following are the groom and dress code violations consequences for grades K through 12:
“PreK-5th- State Law prohibits the suspension or expulsion of a student in grades PreK-5 from school or suspended from riding on a school bus for a school uniform violation that is not tied to willful disregard of school policies,” the policy concludes.