Terrebonne Schools Superintendent: Five schools have electricity; some schools not in short-term reopening plan due to extent of damage

Superintendent Philip Martin provided the following update on Sept. 13 for Terrebonne Parish Public Schools:

Currently, there are 5 schools that have electricity: HLB, THS, Houma Jr. High, Gibson Elem., & Coteau Bayou Blue Elem.

Repair crews are working at all schools. Schools with roof damage are being “shrink-wrapped,” which waterproofs them for a year.

Ellender, South Terrebonne, Upper Little Caillou & Grand Caillou Elem. are the most profound in damage & are not in the current “short-term” reopening plan.

All others have damage, but after short-term remediation (shrink-wrapped, dry out, etc.) will be usable. We are working on a “reopening” plan, with the goal being every child in school every day. This, we will accomplish!