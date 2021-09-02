Terrebonne Schools Superintendent: ‘The rebuilding process had begun’

A message from Philip Martin, Superintendent of Terrebonne Parish Schools:

Our district has significant damage at several locations. Assessment of the damages at all locations is currently in progress and we have contacted several large companies that specialize in disaster recovery and repair.

The rebuilding process has begun. It will will be long and challenging, but we will rebuild. No one knows a timetable for when we can start school or what it will look like, but we will work night day to make it happen.

I will continue to provide updates as we move forward.

Superintendent Philip Martin