Terrebonne Shelter will open at Civic Center Saturday evening

Due to the strong potential of 11 to 12 feet of storm surge if Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Terrebonne Parish as a Cat. 3 hurricane, Parish President Gordon Dove and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet have implemented a MANDATORY EVACUATION of Zone 1 and Zone 2 of Terrebonne Parish effective Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Noon. These zones include all areas south of Pointe-aux-Chenes Road on Hwy 55, Pointe-aux Chenes, Chauvin south of Hwy 58, Grand Caillou and Dulac south of the Combon Bridge and Dularge south of Marmande Canal. This includes all areas south of the Morganza levee system. This mandatory evacuation includes all mobile homes and RVs. A voluntary evacuation for Zones 3 and 4 will go into effect also at noon Saturday. An evacuation shelter will open at 6:00PM, Saturday, August 28 at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center.

All interests in the areas of evacuation are strongly urged to comply with this mandatory and voluntary evacuation order due the projected storm surge and very strong and potentially damaging winds in the parish.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Department will begin enforcing a curfew at 10:00 PM Saturday evening for those areas outside of the Morganza levee system and beyond closed flood gates. The curfew will be in effect until further notice.

“Terrebonne Parish is prepared for the impacts of this storm,” stated Parish President Dove. “We have shored up areas of our levees where needed and will continue to monitor the situation during the storm.” He added that the public will be provided with critical information concerning developments that impact the parish and public safety during the storm.

The Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center located on 346 Civic Center Blvd. in Houma will open as an evacuation shelter at 6:00PM Saturday, August 28, and will remain open as needed. Evacuees are should bring sufficient food, water, bedding, baby formula, medicine and supplies, including masks, to last three days.

If transportation to the evacuation shelter is required, please call (985) 873-6357 to arrange pick-up after noon Saturday. Household pets brought to the Civic Center will be registered with the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter and kept there until reunited with owner.

The parish Solid Waste Department will suspend curbside garbage pick-up on Saturday and Monday and will resume normal curbside garbage pick-up on the next regular collection days, weather permitting. Commercial trash/garbage drop off at the Ashland Land Fill has been suspended Saturday and Monday.

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Offices will close today at 3:00PM and will remain closed through Monday, August 30.

All public and parochial schools in Terrebonne Parish will be closed Monday, August 30. A decision will be made later regarding opening the schools thereafter.

The TCU Food Bank will distribute food Saturday morning, August 28 at its traditional time 8:30AM to 11:30AM in preparation for the incoming tropical weather. The Food Bank will be closed Monday, August 30. Food Distribution will begin as soon as this tropical event is safely over.