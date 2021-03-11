Terrebonne Sheriff announces changes to Detective Bureau, including Special Victim’s Unit

Sheriff Tim Soignet wishes to advise the public of changes he is making to the Criminal Investigative Division of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. In an effort to specialize and be more productive; he has chosen to divide the Criminal Investigative Division into four sections: Violent Crime, Property Crimes, Gang Unit and Special Victim’s Unit.

Sheriff Soignet said that in the past, detectives were what is known as General Detectives meaning that at any given time, one detective could be investigating a residential burglary and a homicide at the same time. Sheriff Soignet advised this change “will allow Detectives to focus more on burglaries and thefts while other detectives focus on the violent crimes.”

Sheriff Soignet adds “this will also allow detectives to obtain specialized training and experience in their field of investigation to better serve the citizens of Terrebonne Parish. There will be many changes made within the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office to better serve the changing needs of the Parish.” The Special Victim’s unit was previously announced and was created to better serve the needs of juvenile, Domestic Violence, and sexual assault victims.

Sheriff Soignet advised the GANG unit will fall under the violent crimes division.

Sheriff Soignet advised he feels this is a move in the right direction for the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and wants to keep the public informed with changes to the office.