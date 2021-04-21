Terrebonne Sheriff asks for the public’s help in locating runaway teen

Sheriff Soignet advised that Da’karai Wesley (15 years of age) was reported as a runaway juvenile from Willowdale Drive in Gray, LA by his grandparents on March 15, 2021.

Efforts to locate Da’Karai Wesley have been unsuccessful and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating him.

Sheriff Soignet asks that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Da’karai Wesley please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433