Terrebonne Sheriff asks for the public’s help in locating runaway teen

State Police: Multi-Agency Narcotics Investigation Results in Seven Arrests with More Expected
April 21, 2021
Houma Chamber of Commerce opposes timing of recreation district’s bond, pens support for Terrebonne Parish Recreation Modernization Task Force
April 21, 2021

Sheriff Soignet advised that Da’karai Wesley (15 years of age) was reported as a runaway juvenile from Willowdale Drive in Gray, LA by his grandparents on March 15, 2021.



Efforts to locate Da’Karai Wesley have been unsuccessful and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating him.

Sheriff Soignet asks that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Da’karai Wesley please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433



STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

April 21, 2021

Senate committee advances bill requiring mandatory kindergarten, school attendance for Louisiana children beginning at age 5

Read more