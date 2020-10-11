Terrebonne Sheriff gives thanks to deputies, community in wake of Delta

With threats to Terrebonne Parish from Hurricane Delta now in the past, Sheriff Tim Soignet extends his gratitude to all who did their best to help keep our communities safe.

“To all of our law enforcement officers, I am extremely proud of the service you have

continuously demonstrated for our community. It’s an honor to be among the ranks of all

of you,” Sheriff Soignet said. “To our community, thank you for the support you have shown to our deputies out there during the storm. It truly takes all of us together as a community. May God’s grace shine on everyone in Terrebonne Parish.”

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government and the Terrebonne Levee and

Conservation District, Sheriff Soignet said, did an outstanding job of monitoring the flood control structures and levees they were responsible for building, and which kept communities dry.

“Our thoughts and concerns, as well as our prayers, are now with our neighbors to the

west and north who took the brunt of this storm, on top of another from which they are

still recovering,” Sheriff Soignet said. “Now as during other emergencies, we stand ready

to help in whatever way we can.”