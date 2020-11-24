Terrebonne Sheriff orders special holiday patrols for shopping areas

In order to increase security and safety for retailers, their employees and shoppers during this year’s holiday gift-giving season, Sheriff Tim Soignet with the assistance of his command staff are launching Operation Shop Safe in areas with high concentrations of retail businesses commencing Friday, Nov. 27.

In addition to the marked patrol units ordinarily assigned to enhance security during the Christmas shopping season, Sheriff Soignet and staff have developed a plan that will give an extra measure of vigilance.

Unmarked vehicles will provide on-the-ground eyes, ears, and enforcement capabilities.

“The presence of marked patrol vehicles and deputies in uniform are an important element of crime prevention during this busy time,” Sheriff Soignet said. “Strategic use of unmarked vehicles and non-uniformed personnel round out the effort, providing added apprehension capability. It is unfortunate that at a time when people are drawn to retail centers out of the goodness of their hearts, there are bad actors who view shoppers as targets, or take advantage of how busy store personnel are, to commit thefts. Our intention is to nip crimes in the bud through these overt and covert means.”

Sheriff Soignet urges shoppers to do their part by employing safety precautions.

Have car keys in hand and ready when leaving a store.

Place wallets, money and other valuables in purses or pockets before leaving a store

Be aware of your surroundings. If you see someone or something suspicious return to the

store and tell someone. If you see something, say something.

Be aware that thieves will sometimes use distractions to throw you off guard.



“We stand ready in all ways to make your Christmas shopping experience a safe one,” Sheriff Soignet said. “My staff and I extend our best wishes to everyone in Terrebonne Parish for a safe, happy and healthy holiday season.”