Terrebonne Sheriff reminds residents of fuel safety following fire in Houma subdivision

Following a fire in a Houma subdivision, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet wants to remind the public that the transfer of fuel for generators can be an extremely dangerous situation if not done safely.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to assist civilians and the Houma Police Dept with extinguishing a fire in the Westgate Subdivision. Deputies were able to use a nearby water hose to keep large tanks cool to stop a much larger disaster, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that the heat from electric pumps, generators and vehicles can quickly ignite flammable gas fumes.