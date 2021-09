TPSO:

Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that southern portions of Terrebonne Parish are beginning to have water on roadways from rain and storm surge resulting from Tropical Depression Nicholas.

Sheriff Soignet wants to remind residents to drive careful and avoid driving through flooded areas so that you do not push water into homes.

Sheriff Soignet advised that drivers will come into contact with deputies at road blocks where water on roadways become unpassable.