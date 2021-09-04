Terrebonne Sheriff warns of contractor fraud in wake of Ida

Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that he has received calls from the public surrounding out-of-town contractors requiring payment up front. He is advising residents to never pay upfront for services. Legitimate contractors will be able to work with your insurance and/or FEMA for payment, according to the Sheriff’s Office.



Anyone caught price gauging or committing contractor fraud will be arrested, and judges have already agreed to bonds that you will not be released, Soignet said.

Soignet said, “Since our jail is closed, I have arranged to have these criminals jailed at another parish. Our great Judges have already agreed that if you loot or commit contractorfraud against the citizens of this Parish, you will have a hard time making these bonds.”