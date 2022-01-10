Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office Received Grant Funding

​Sheriff Tim Soignet said that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has again received grant funding through Louisiana Highway Safety Commission. This is a grant that T.P.S.O. has participated in for multiple years.

​This grant is focused on occupant protection and impaired driving. It provides funding, to have extra deputies in marked patrol vehicles, patrolling the streets of Terrebonne Parish. In addition to having extra deputies on patrol this will also allow Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office to conduct or assist other agencies with sobriety check points.

​T.P.S.O. is happy to partner with Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to help keep the roadways and community safe.