Terrebonne surpasses 200 COVID-19 deaths; state reports 779 new cases

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 427,689. That’s 779 more cases since yesterday. 368,218 cases are confirmed; 59,471 are probable.

The state is reporting 33 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,561 deaths. 8,885 are confirmed; 676 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 2/22/21 is 408,463, which is 11,629 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,085 cases. There are 6,977 confirmed and 2,108 probable. That’s 17 new cases since yesterday. They are reporting 197 deaths; 183 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 11-17 is 4.40%, down 25.42% from the week prior, which was 5.90%. Incidence is 135.56.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,473 cases. There are 7,558 confirmed and 1,915 probable. That’s 27 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 202 deaths; 186 are confirmed and 16 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 11-17 is 6.60%, up 8.20% from the week prior, which was 6.10%. Incidence is 129.71.

Statewide, there are 679 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 100 are on ventilators. That’s 8 less patients since yesterday, and 2 less on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 5,905,064, which is 55,753 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,461,626 molecular tests and 443,438 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 109,966 tests in Lafourche (95,761 molecular and 14,205 antigen) and 107,903 tests in Terrebonne (97,941 molecular and 9,962 antigen). That’s 780 more tests in Lafourche and 1,183 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.