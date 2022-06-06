Terrebonne Teacher, Emily Tuttle, Named 2023 Teacher of the Year Semi-Finalist

The Louisiana Department of Education has announced the 2023 Teacher and Principal of the Year Finalists and the list includes a Terrebonne Parish teacher!

The educators are nominated because, according to the LDOE website, they make exceptional gains with students and guide them to achieve at the highest levels. LDOE said the semi-finalists’ commitment to student success exemplifies Louisiana’s teaching profession. The semi-finalists will be honored at the 16th Annual Excellent Educators Awards Gala on July 30, in New Orleans.

Emily Tuttle, a third-grade teacher at Village East Elementary, has been named as one of the top 9 finalists for Louisiana Elementary Teacher of the Year! The winner will be announced in July. Tuttle recently said, “Seven years, two schools, hundreds of students, countless people who have believed in me and even some who didn’t have all led to this humbling moment that truly makes me feel like I’ve already won. The only thing I can say is to God be the glory, always.”

She said the honor hasn’t sunk in yet, but it has been an exciting and full-circle moment for her, “At one point I even thought of leaving the profession, but in the past three years I have become really confident that I was called to be an educator, and this achievement definitely validates that,” she said.

The most rewarding part of her job she said is the lasting relationships she builds with her students. “To have kids I taught years ago who are now in high school reaching out to say I am still their favorite teacher of all time is just so special, “she said, “I know that has nothing to do with the content I taught them, and everything to do with the relationships we forged and the love they felt in my class.”