Terrebonne to receive over $11 million in FEMA grants for disaster aid

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will grant Louisiana a total of $50,702,927.27 in relief for Hurricanes Laura and Ida.
“Louisianians are still feeling the devastation from Hurricanes Laura and Ida. This $51 million will help our state recover and ensure our communities are free from debris and other storm material,” said Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.).
“Hurricanes Laura and Ida had a devastating impact on our coastal communities, but Louisiana is resilient,” said U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA). “This federal funding gives South Louisiana the tools to recover and prepare for future natural disasters.”
The FEMA aid will fund the following:
- $11,047,518 to Lake Charles, La. for debris removal related to Hurricane Laura.
- $10,228,210 to Terrebonne Parish for right of way debris removal and monitoring related to Hurricane Ida.
- $8,334,973 to Grant Parish for debris removal related to Hurricane Laura.
- $6,781,304 to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for alternate procedures debris removal related to Hurricane Laura.
- $4,498,007 to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Laura.
- $3,373,305 to Plaquemines Parish for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Ida.
- $2,715,239 to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Laura.
- $2,607,697 to Slidell, La. for right of way debris removal and monitoring related to Hurricane Ida.
- $1,116,669 to the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Ida.
- $1,078,972 to Welsh, La. for substation electrical repairs related to Hurricane Laura.