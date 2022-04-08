Terrebonne to receive over $11 million in FEMA grants for disaster aid

April 8, 2022
April 8, 2022

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will grant Louisiana a total of $50,702,927.27 in relief for Hurricanes Laura and Ida.

 

“Louisianians are still feeling the devastation from Hurricanes Laura and Ida. This $51 million will help our state recover and ensure our communities are free from debris and other storm material,” said Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.).



 

“Hurricanes Laura and Ida had a devastating impact on our coastal communities, but Louisiana is resilient,” said U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA). “This federal funding gives South Louisiana the tools to recover and prepare for future natural disasters.”

 

The FEMA aid will fund the following:

 

  • $11,047,518 to Lake Charles, La. for debris removal related to Hurricane Laura.
  • $10,228,210 to Terrebonne Parish for right of way debris removal and monitoring related to Hurricane Ida.
  • $8,334,973 to Grant Parish for debris removal related to Hurricane Laura.
  • $6,781,304 to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for alternate procedures debris removal related to Hurricane Laura.
  • $4,498,007 to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Laura.
  • $3,373,305 to Plaquemines Parish for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Ida.
  • $2,715,239 to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Laura.
  • $2,607,697 to Slidell, La. for right of way debris removal and monitoring related to Hurricane Ida.
  • $1,116,669 to the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Ida.
  • $1,078,972 to Welsh, La. for substation electrical repairs related to Hurricane Laura.
Mary Ditch
