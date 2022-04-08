Terrebonne to receive over $11 million in FEMA grants for disaster aid

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will grant Louisiana a total of $50,702,927.27 in relief for Hurricanes Laura and Ida.

“Louisianians are still feeling the devastation from Hurricanes Laura and Ida. This $51 million will help our state recover and ensure our communities are free from debris and other storm material,” said Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.).

“Hurricanes Laura and Ida had a devastating impact on our coastal communities, but Louisiana is resilient,” said U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA). “This federal funding gives South Louisiana the tools to recover and prepare for future natural disasters.”

The FEMA aid will fund the following: