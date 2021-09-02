Terrebonne Waterworks: Focused on getting water to hospitals; please conserve water

Update from Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1 on September 1:

Hurricane Ida is truly the most devastating storm we’ve seen come through Terrebonne Parish to date. The storm succeeded in destroying the utility infrastructure that has become part of our daily lives; cellular, water, electricity, etc. We at Consolidated Waterworks are faced with the enormous task of restoring your most basic need….Water.

Our focus was getting water to the two hospitals first. We are now working our way from each of our water treatment plants southward to the area it feeds. We have 900 miles of pipe to assess for leaks. Our crews began that assessment yesterday and began making repairs today. Some areas do have water service, but the pressure is low. Please continue to conserve water during this time as heavy water usage places a drain on the system.

We ask that you help us by reporting any observations you make of water leaks within the system to (985) 879-2495 or message us on Facebook.

We appreciate your patience as we continue to work diligently to get our water infrastructure back up and running.

STAY SAFE TERREBONNE PARISH.