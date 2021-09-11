Terrebonne Waterworks working to restore water service to the lower parts of the parish, asking residents to conserve water

From Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1 on September 11:

We are currently working to restore water service to the lower parts of the parish. As we get further down into the hardest hit areas, we find more broken water mains and broken service lines. These breaks put a strain on the system resulting in no water or very low water pressure. Just like power lines are pulled down by fallen trees, water lines are pulled up by the roots of fallen trees. This is the main reason for these breaks.

To prevent more breaks, we ask that you do not place debris near a fire hydrant or over a water meter. When the debris removal trucks start passing, they may not see the hydrant and damage it with their equipment causing loss of water service.