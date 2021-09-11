Terrebonne Waterworks working to restore water service to the lower parts of the parish, asking residents to conserve water

See Entergy’s updates for Lafourche, Terrebonne on Sept. 11September 11, 2021
Boil water advisory lifted for some areas in LafourcheSeptember 11, 2021
From Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1 on September 11:
We are currently working to restore water service to the lower parts of the parish. As we get further down into the hardest hit areas, we find more broken water mains and broken service lines. These breaks put a strain on the system resulting in no water or very low water pressure. Just like power lines are pulled down by fallen trees, water lines are pulled up by the roots of fallen trees. This is the main reason for these breaks.
To prevent more breaks, we ask that you do not place debris near a fire hydrant or over a water meter. When the debris removal trucks start passing, they may not see the hydrant and damage it with their equipment causing loss of water service.
Again, we ask that you conserve water to lessen the strain on the system. Please call in any observed leaks to (985) 879-2495 or message us on FB.
Please click on the following link to access our new interactive map. Either click on an area or enter a specific address in the search bar to see the service restoration and boil water advisory status of a particular location.
We realize this has been a hardship on everyone. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this difficult time.