Terry Authement Receives Terrebonne General Sunflower Award

Congratulations to the recent Terrebonne General Health System Sunflower Award Winner, Terri Authement.

Authement works as a Medical Assistant in the Internal Medicine Clinic. She has been a part of the Terrebonne General family for 16 years. The Sunflower Award is nominated by patients and recognizes an ancillary team member that provides quality care for patients.

When asked about the honor, she said “I love greeting patients with a bright smile and warm heart and I feel honored that patients can give back heartwarming compassion.”