Texas Roadhouse Partners with Friends of the Terrebonne Animal Shelter throughout October to Help Animals

Houma, LA – September 28, 2023: Texas Roadhouse announces their partnership with the Friends of the Terrebonne Animal Shelter (FTAS) to fundraise for the entire month of October 2023 to assist animals in the community and the local animal shelter. Throughout October, patrons can donate while enjoying a meal at the restaurant, located at 1642 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Houma, LA. Donations made to FTAS can earn patrons a free appetizer, adopt a duckie, or chance to win a raffle basket.

The Friends of the Terrebonne Animal Shelter (FTAS) is a non-profit organization that raises funds and awareness to assist our local parish animal shelter and pet community. The works of FTAS directly benefits animals by lowering the number of unwanted pets and providing support to the animal shelter for items not included in the budget. President of The Friends of the Terrebonne Animal Shelter, Rachel Brunet, announced, “Since January 2018 we have raised over $90,000, and 100% of those funds go to our local animal shelter to help the animals in need. We are so grateful for community-supportive businesses like Texas Roadhouse and our community for supporting such an important cause.” FTAS has funded free vaccination and microchip clinics, purchased the shelter’s first ever x-ray machine, has given $20k towards the animal shelter’s new emergency preparedness building, and more.

As a part of their desire to partner with our community, Texas Roadhouse of Houma chooses a different area charitable organization for which to raise funds. In the past, they have raised funds for charities such as Team Noah Foundation, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, United Veterans League, and others. Local Store Marketer, Jason Blackledge, announced, “Texas Roadhouse of Houma loves an opportunity to partner with our legendary community. The chance to give back and be a partner to such an amazing area is not only a very Cajun tradition, but a core value of Texas Roadhouse of Houma. We are extremely excited to help push the Friends of the Terrebonne Animal Shelter toward their $100,000 mark by the end of the year.”

On Saturday, October 7, 2023, Texas Roadhouse of Houma will be hosting a FTAS adoption and fundraising event from 11:00am to 3:00pm. There will be adoptable pets, raffle tickets for three baskets valued over $1,000 each, and t-shirt sales. One of the raffle baskets includes 2 Saints vs. Panthers tickets for the upcoming December 10th home game. Raffle winners will be pulled the last day of the Rougarou Festival on Oct. 22, 2023.

To learn more about FTAS and their fundraising efforts, view their website www. friendsoftheterrebonneanimalsh elter.com, follow them on Facebook, or email ftasinfo@gmail.com.